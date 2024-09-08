192 people declared winners of Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - The first phase of the balloting for the housing project “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” programme was launched for low income families under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here in Bahawalpur. The balloting was held under the auspices of Punjab Information Technology Board Lahore. Director General Punjab Housing and Town Planning Saif Anwar Jappa and the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts participated in the draw through video link. Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa also participated in the event held at the conference room of Commissioner Office Bahawalpur through video link to finalise the matters of low income people of Bahawalpur district. Director Punjab Housing and Town Planning Rao Shafiqur Rahman, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azim Zeeshan and other relevant officers were present on this occasion. According to the details, 192 people out of 4487 eligible people of Bahawalpur district were successful in the first phase of “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” program through lottery.