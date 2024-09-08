AkzoNobel welcomes Punjab minister for industries to new Faisalabad plant

FAISALABAD - AkzoNobel Thursday welcomed the esteemed visit of Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Provincial Minister of Industries, Commerce & Investment, and Tanveer Jabbar, CEO of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC), to its newly established manufacturing plant in Faisalabad.

Expressing his optimism about the new facility, Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain remarked, “It is inspiring to witness global pioneers like AkzoNobel investing in Pakistan’s industrial future. Their unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation aligns seamlessly with our vision for economic growth and environmental stewardship. This plant is poised to become a vital contributor to our industrial landscape, fostering new opportunities for local communities.”

AkzoNobel is proud to be a part of Pakistan’s social fabric for 60 years. In the past four years itself, the company has invested a significant $45 million in Pakistan, demonstrating its commitment to the country’s sustainable development and economic growth.

Echoing the minister’s sentiments, Mubbasher Omar, CEO of AkzoNobel Pakistan, emphasized the company’s strategic vision “We are honoured to host Minister Hussain and to present our latest investment in Pakistan. Our new state-of-the-art plant not only solidifies our dedication to the nation’s progress, but also exemplifies our commitment to sustainable practices and striving to make a diverse and inclusive future for all. By harnessing our global R&D capabilities, we aspire to continue to introduce high quality sustainability driven innovations that contribute to painting a more vibrant Pakistan of tomorrow.”

AkzoNobel Pakistan’s new site marks a significant step towards advancing local manufacturing capabilities. A highlight of the new facility is a 5,450-square-foot forest, cultivated using the Japanese Miyawaki method. This initiative is expected to evolve into a self-sustaining ecosystem within two years, further demonstrating AkzoNobel’s dedication to environmental sustainability and community enhancement.