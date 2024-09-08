Sunday, September 08, 2024
ANF seizes 44.7-kg drugs worth millions, arrests three

INP
September 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized drugs worth millions of rupees and arrested two drug peddlers in separate actions in different cities of Sindh. The ANF on an intelligence tip off regarding drugs smuggling launched crackdown at Al-Asif Square bus terminal in Sohrab Goth area of Karachi. During operation, a drugs pusher was apprehended with 33 kilogram hashish. During search of a suspected car at Jamshoro toll plaza in Hyderabad, the ANF officials recovered 10.7 kilogram heroin and arrested two drug peddlers. The drugs recovered in the two actions valued Rs20.14 million. Separate cases were registered against the detainees under Drug Act and investigations were underway.

