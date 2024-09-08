Sunday, September 08, 2024
CCPO orders foolproof security for Eid Milad un Nabi processions

CCPO orders foolproof security for Eid Milad un Nabi processions
Our Staff Reporter
September 08, 2024
LAHORE   -  Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting here on Saturday to review performance of the Cantonment and Model Town divisions. He ordered for making foolproof security arrangements for processions, rallies and events of Eid Miladun Nabi on 12th of Rabiul-Awwal. He stressed the need for implementing the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to evaluate Police Department’s performance, as directed by the Punjab chief minister. The CCPO Lahore urged a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes involving women and children and ordered for using advanced technology to ensure the arrest of wanted criminals. To combat street crime, he recommended installing barriers in crime hotspots and creating parking stands in hotspot areas with the help of local administration. The CCPO also ordered a crackdown on vendors buying stolen mobile-phones and increased actions against those not registering timely on the e-gadget app. He stressed no compromise on corruption and misuse of power, insisting that there should be no injustice to the innocent, and that wrongdoers must face punishment. He called for enhanced anti-narcotics operations based on intelligence reports and ordered supervisory officers to oversee drug control operations. DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP (Operations) Tasawwar Iqbal and other senior officers from the Cantt and Model Town divisions attended the meeting.

Our Staff Reporter

