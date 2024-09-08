Champions Cup to help bridge domestic and international cricket: Nadeem Khan

LAHORE - The inaugural Champions One-Day Cup will take place at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, from September 12-29. The tournament will feature top players from across the country, competing in a 50-over format.

Team mentors include cricket legends such as Misbah-ul-Haq (Wolves), Saqlain Mushtaq (Panthers), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Dolphins), Shoaib Malik (Stallions), and Waqar Younis (Lions). Matches will generally start at 3 PM, with an exception for the Lions vs Panthers clash on September 16, which will begin at 9:30 AM.

Nadeem Khan, Director of High-Performance at the PCB, emphasized the tournament’s role in bridging the gap between domestic and international cricket. He said, “This competition provides an opportunity for the best local players to prepare for international challenges. Having highly experienced mentors involved will benefit both men’s and women’s teams, as well as younger age groups.”

Nadeem Khan also mentioned that Pakistan’s white-ball coach, Gary Kirsten, will attend the tournament to identify emerging talent ahead of major upcoming tours and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He added that the event will offer emerging players the chance to showcase their abilities under pressure, preparing them for the demands of international cricket.

“Having the Champions Cup in September will allow us to give an extended opportunity to the top performers of this tournament in international cricket before the mega-event commences home. “With all the national players taking part in the Champions One-Day Cup, the intensity and quality of this domestic tournament will only go up and help us determine the emerging players who can thrive and perform under pressure when they represent Pakistan in future.”