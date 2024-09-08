Chinese firm to invest $2 billion in Pakistan for deployment of optical fiber

ISLAMABAD - Chinese firm will invest $2 billion in Pakistan for the deployment of an optical fiber network over an area of 100,000 kilometres over a period of 8 to10 years. According to a Gwadar Pro’s report, the cable will be laid from Karachi to Peshawar along the Main Line-1 (ML-1). Pakistan Railways has inked an agreement with the company Sunwalk Ltd. to allow it to deploy optical fiber cable.

Pakistan Railways has stated in a statement that the Chinese company has deposited Rs205.60 million in advance. A Pakistani company was also allowed the same facility, which has deposited Rs130 million in advance, Pakistan Railways said.

The agreements are for three years, which could be extended, it added.

CEO of Pakistan Railways Amir Ali Baloch signed the agreements on behalf of Pakistan Railways. According to an earlier statement of Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Technology, Sunwalk intends to invest up to $2 billion in Pakistan for the deployment of an optical fiber network over an area of 100,000 kilometres over 8-10 years. The company has already acquired a Telecommunication Infrastructure Provider (TIP) licence in Pakistan, and has also invested $5 million so far, according to the statement.