Sunday, September 08, 2024
City admin celebrates Defence Day with great enthusiasm, national spirit

Our Staff Reporter
September 08, 2024
KARACHI   -  The city administration celebrated Defence Day with great enthusiasm and national spirit, under the personal supervision and guidance of Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi. Various events and programs were organised to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan’s defence.

The celebrations began with a girls’ hockey match at Islahuddin Hockey Stadium, followed by art and painting competition. A tree plantation ceremony was also held at Annu  Bhai Park to commemorate Defence Day. Commissioner Naqvi made the occasion memorable by planting a tree and dedicating it to Defence Day, instructing the Deputy Commissioner to ensure special care until it grows into a mature tree.

Commissioner Naqvi also met with cricketers at Annu Bhai Park, where he  offered encouragement. He assured them of the administration’s support and guidance for organising  cricket matches.. He paid tribute to the late Annu Bhai, a renowned sports reporter, in whose memory the park was established. Regarding musical program was also organised by the city administration .

Earlier, Commissioner Naqvi distributed prizes to the winners of the girls’ hockey match and art and painting  competition at Islahuddin Hockey Stadium, alongside Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, as chief  guest gave away trophy. Olympian  Islahuddin was also present on  the occasion.

