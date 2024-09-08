CM Murad calls JPMC Prof Shahid asset on securing honorary degree from UK

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated Executive Director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for being awarded an honorary degree in the UK for his outstanding performance in the field of surgery. Prof. Dr. Shahid Rasool, the expert surgeon and executive director of Sindh’s largest government hospital, received an honorary degree from the Scottish Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh. It may be noted that the membership and fellowship degrees of this institution are awarded based on examination performance. There are two Royal Colleges in Scotland, the Royal College of Glasgow and the Royal College of Edinburgh. Professor Shahid Rasool has obtained his first degree from the Royal College of Glasgow and now has attained an honour from the latter. The Sindh CM stated that Professor Shahid Rasool’s services in the Department of Surgery are exemplary. He said, “Prof Rasool has been an asset to Pakistan” and added that not only has he made the whole country proud, but has represented the government of Sindh at the esteemed college. The Sindh government is committed to its progress and development for the people of the country in general and Karachi in particular, the CM said. Prof. Shahid Rasool has championed several robotic surgeries at Jinnah Hospital and is also credited with giving special training in robotic surgery to several doctors of Jinnah Hospital. JPMC, Karachi is the largest hospital in the country and it has achieved various milestones.