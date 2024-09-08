Sunday, September 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Construction of small dams inevitable for development of province: Governor

Kundi says work on DI Khan Int’l airport to start this year

Construction of small dams inevitable for development of province: Governor
NEWS WIRE
September 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

PESHAWAR   -  Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has started the process of purchasing land for the Dera Ismail Khan International Airport and work on the project would start this year. In a statement issued here Saturday, he said that this project of significant importance would change the fate of not only DI Khan but also the southern districts.

The governor expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the relevant ministry over the project.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority has written instructions to Deputy Commissioner DI Khan to acquire 1817 acres of land for DI Khan International Airport, said a letter issued by Additional Director Estate.

The letter sought acquisition of land in Moza Yarik and Galloti for construction of the project. Meanwhile district President of PPP Tank Sardar Hidayatullah Khan Gandapur, former Nazim Union Council Gul Imam Shakir Khan Kundi called on the governor here at the governor house and discussion issues related to Tank Zam. Faisal Karim Kundi said that construction of small dams was inevitable for development of the province and prosperity of the people, adding that the small dams in the southern districts of KP would generate electricity while thousands of acres of land would become cultivable. He assured that delegation that this project as well as the Chashma Lift Bank Canal project would soon be inaugurated.

Police arrest mainpuri supplier impersonating as security officer

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1725764422.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024