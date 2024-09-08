Sunday, September 08, 2024
Dolphin Squad arrests 33 over law-violations

September 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  The Dolphin Squad arrested 33 people involved in kite-flying, one-wheeling and jubilant firing from different areas of the city. According to the Dolphin spokesman, 29 wheelie-doers were arrested from Defence, The Mall road, Jail Road, Bund Road, Ferozepur Road and other areas, while four people involved in kite flying and jubilant firing were arrested. Kites, pistol bullets and magazines were recovered from the accused.

SP Dolphin Shah Mir Khalid said that indiscriminate actions against kite flying, one-wheeling, jubilant firing would continue.

