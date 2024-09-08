Sunday, September 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Environmental monitoring system using drone technology begins operations in Punjab

Environmental monitoring system using drone technology begins operations in Punjab
Web Desk
3:38 PM | September 08, 2024
National

Punjab has launched its first environmental monitoring system connected to satellite technology, utilizing modern technology and drones to combat environmental violations.

The Department of Environment Protection, in collaboration with the district administration, has begun cracking down on factories violating environmental laws and emitting harmful smoke. Using drone technology, two factories on Sheikhupura Road, Gujranwala, were identified for non-compliance with environmental regulations. Authorities raided the factories, dismantled their furnaces, and sealed the premises.

Senior Punjab Minister Maryam Aurangzeb praised the efforts of the environment department and district administration for their swift action. Under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the anti-smog campaign is being accelerated ahead of the expected smog season.

Maryam Aurangzeb emphasized the importance of eliminating the causes of smog, which claims 250,000 lives each year. She urged every citizen of Punjab to contribute to the efforts aimed at eradicating smog and protecting lives.

Police arrest mainpuri supplier impersonating as security officer

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1725764422.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024