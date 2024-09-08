Experts suggest lifestyle changes to control diabetes

Peshawar - Health experts have warned of the devastating impact of diabetes in the country and emphasized the importance of dietary changes along with physical activity to manage this lethal disease.

While addressing the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Pre-Convention symposium, experts warned of the devastating impacts of diabetes in the country and emphasized the importance of lifestyle and dietary changes, along with physical activity, in managing this lethal disease for a healthier life.

The symposium, titled “Multidisciplinary Approach to Managing Diabetes,” took place at Peshawar Medical College. The event featured a distinguished panel of experts who discussed comprehensive strategies to address the rising prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan. Medical experts and students attended the symposium.

The panel included Prof Dr Hafeez-ur-Rahman, Dean of PMC; Prof Dr Sobia Sabir, Prof Dr Suleman Elahi, Prof Dr Tehniat Ishaq, Prof Dr Safiullah, Prof Dr Muhammad Irfan, Prof Dr Mir Ali Shah, and Prof Dr Muhammad Zarin. The symposium highlighted alarming statistics, revealing that every third person in Pakistan is diabetic and every fourth is pre-diabetic. Experts stressed the need for a combination of diet and exercise to control the disease.

Prof Dr Hafeez ur Rahman, Prof Dr Ayesha Abdullah, and Prof Dr Aman Khan, Principal of PMC, presented shields to the speakers in appreciation of their valuable contributions. The event was organized by the PIMA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter.