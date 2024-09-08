Sunday, September 08, 2024
Farmers advised to start fennel cultivation immediately

September 08, 2024
FAISALABAD   -   Farmers have been advised to start the cultivation of fennel (Saunf) immediately and complete it during October to get a bumper crop. According to Agriculture (Extension) Department spokesman, fennel is full with health contents and ingredients and plays a pivotal role for health. It gives relief from anemia, indigestion, flatulence, constipation, colic, diarrhea, respiratory disorders, menstrual disorders, and remedies against eye and heart diseases too. Farmers should cultivate this important crop over maximum space of their land as it would also play an important role in lessening and addressing financial problems of the growers due to its attractive market value price, he added. He also advised the growers to cultivate approved varieties of fennel as quality seed would play a vital role in enhancing production. The fennel can also be sown in fodder crops, he added.

