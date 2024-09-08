Four suicide bombers shot dead outside FC HQs in Mohmand: ISPR

ISLAMABAD - Security forces on Saturday claimed to have killed four Khwarij suicide bombers who attempted to infiltrate Frontier Corps Headquarters in Mohmand District before causing any intended damage to the forces’ installation. “In early hours of 6 September 2024, a group of four Khwarij tried to attack a Frontier Corps Headquarters in Mohmand District,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

The attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel, and resultantly the Khwarij were sent to hell before they could cause the intended damage. ‘Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area.

Pakistan security forces stand valiant, with the sheer determination and resolve, to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said. Meanwhile, the security forces have killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on the night of September 6 & 7 in Kalat District of Balochistan. During the conduct of operation, the Army troops surrounded and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorists activities in the area against Security Forces as well as the innocent civilians. “Sanitization operation is underway to neutralize any other terrorist present in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR said.

PM praises security forces for successful operations in Kalat

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated the officers and personnel of the security forces for successful operation against terrorists in Kalat, Balochistan.

In a statement, he said the security forces showed courage and professional skills in the operation that resulted in killing of two terrorists. He said Pakistan will continue the war against terrorism till the complete elimination of this menace from the country. The Prime Minister said the entire nation is proud of the brave officers and men of the security forcesm who are actively participating in this war against terrorism.