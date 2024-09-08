Sunday, September 08, 2024
Govt to improve current performance of Pakistan Post

Imran Ali Kundi
September 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The government has decided to take new measures on an emergency basis to improve the current performance of the Pakistan Post. Under the plan, various measures including the commercial use of GPOs and post office buildings in major cities of the country are decided through proposals under consideration.  This was expressed in a high-level meeting chaired by the Federal Minister of Communications, Privatization and Investment Board Abdul Aleem Khan, in which the Federal Secretary of Communications and the Director General of Pakistan Post gave a briefing on departmental affairs. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the current deficit of an institution like Pakistan Post is not affordable as no organization can be run with low income and high expenses.  He said that Pakistan Post will have to come forward with a new business model by increasing revenue with collaboration of NADRA and other institutions. The current situation cannot be claimed as satisfactory, so in the next 6 months, at least Rs2.5 billion will have to be added to the revenue to prove practical progress in this regard, Federal Minister for Communication added.  Abdul Aleem Khan directed the officers to rent the empty spaces of GPOs and other Post Offices to multinational companies and other institutions and ensure other measures to reduce running expenses.  While in briefing, Director General Pakistan Post told that in the last 6 months several improvement measures have been taken in the organization and now Pakistan Post going to launch Personalized Stamps, Automation Plan and Digitization and other such measures are being proposed which will bring about clear improvement. In the meeting proposal to rent 50 buildings in the first phase, 100 in the second and 200 in the third phase was agreed.

