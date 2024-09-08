Insecurity described as common problem for Pashtuns

Mohmand - Insecurity is a common problem for all Pashtuns, making them victims of militancy, said Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen, chief of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), while addressing a public gathering at Katar village, Haleemzai tehsil, Mohmand district, on Saturday.

Before his speech, Pashteen was warmly welcomed by local tribesmen and PTM Mohmand chapter workers. Among those present were former MPA of Awami National Party Nisar Mohmand, President of Mohmand Political Alliance Jangriz Khan, Mohmand Bar Association President Khanzada Khan, Mohmand Press Club President Shakirullah, PTM Central Committee Member Abdul Razzaq, Nazeef Lala, Imran Afridi, Safdar Mohmand, Tafsir Mohmand, and officials from various social and political parties, along with tribal elders, youth, and lawyers.

In his speech, Manzoor Pashteen announced a jirga of all Pashtun clans in Khyber district on October 11. He clarified that this will not be a political procession but will involve scholars, leaders of political parties, lawyers, journalists, traders, transporters, student unions, and tribal elders. He stressed that the insecurity faced by Pashtuns is not confined to one district, but the issue has spread from Khyber to Waziristan.

“Thousands of small children are being martyred, and some people are telling us to remain silent. How can we establish peace here under these circumstances?” Manzoor questioned. He emphasized that peace and security are common issues for all Pashtuns, stating that Pashtuns are not forgiven in any case, and now their future is at risk as well.

Manzoor Pashteen also questioned who is behind the lawlessness, suggesting that forces seek lawlessness in their areas. He explained that this insecurity affects not just a specific political party or profession, but lawyers, journalists, businessmen, and transporters are all being targeted. He pointed to the proxy war between two superpowers, where Pashtun bodies and land are being used.

He further emphasized that the Pashtun nation must unite to rid themselves of this proxy war between China and America. According to him, the only solution is for all Pashtuns to unite and send a clear message at the October 11 jirga that they are an oppressed nation seeking peace in their region.

Manzoor Pashteen noted that in the past, about 80,000 Pashtuns have been martyred in these wars, many are missing, and many others are disabled. He said that Pashtun resources are being looted, and extortion is rampant.

He outlined the structure of the October 11 jirga, explaining that screens will be installed, data from all districts will be available, and 30,000 people will participate. Teams have been formed in each village and tehsil level to collect data, which will be presented to the world on screens in 61 countries, showing that Pashtuns are an oppressed and subjugated nation.

He emphasized that Pashtuns are not terrorists, but victims of terrorism, and that a foreign war has been imposed on them.

Manzoor Pashteen concluded by stating that the October 11 jirga will include all Pashtun tribes and that youth will be prepared to ensure the security of the event. The agenda of the jirga will be based on the wishes of the Pashtun nation. He urged Pashtuns to understand each other’s pain and unite on a single platform.

Former ANP MPA Nisar Mohmand also spoke, stating that a foreign war has been imposed on them while their resources are being looted, and all trade routes with neighboring countries are closed. He added that the state collects about 75% of taxes from Mohmand district solely from the marble sector.

Mir Afzal, head of the Mohmand Missing Persons’ Committee, raised concerns about 134 missing persons from different areas of Mohmand district. He urged the authorities to present these individuals in court, as their families are facing severe difficulties.