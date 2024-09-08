International literacy day observed globally, including in Pakistan

International Literacy Day is being observed today across the world, including in Pakistan, to raise awareness about the importance of education for millions of illiterate people worldwide. Celebrated annually on September 8 under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the day emphasizes the need for increased literacy and educational opportunities.

This day serves as a beacon of hope for men, women, and children who are unable to read or write, encouraging efforts to improve literacy rates globally. Across Pakistan, various human rights organizations, literacy promotion agencies, and social groups are hosting events to commemorate the occasion, aiming to highlight the transformative power of education.

Events are being held in major cities throughout the country, focusing on initiatives to promote literacy and address barriers preventing access to education. The day calls for renewed efforts to bridge educational gaps and ensure a brighter, literate future for all.