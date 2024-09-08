Ireland and UK to ‘reset’ relations as Starmer begins Dublin visit

Dublin - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday began the first visit by a British leader to Ireland in five years, vowing to “reset” damaged post-Brexit relations between the two nations. The visit, described by Downing Street as a “historic moment for UK-Ireland relations”, signals a further warming in bilateral ties that had frayed under the UK’s previous Conservative government. Irish counterpart Simon Harris welcomed Starmer to Dublin, with the pair shaking hands and posing for photographs before heading for talks. “Today we’re in Dublin to flesh out what a reset actually looks like... in a practical sense for our citizens on both islands,” Harris said at the beginning of the talks. “And I certainly know that it has to be embedded in things like peace, prosperity, mutual respect and friendship.” Starmer added that the reset was “really important to me and my government”. “(It) can be meaningful. It can be deep,” he said. Before later heading into a round table meeting with business leaders, Harris said that the pair had “had a very productive meeting” and agreed to hold an annual summit, with the first to take place in March 2025. Both leaders also stressed the importance of their joint roles as guardians of the Good Friday Agreement, the landmark peace accord brokered in 1998 that ended decades of sectarian violence in the British province of Northern Ireland. Boosting economic growth was also due to be high on the agenda, as well as the joint response to international crises, where Harris said the two leaders “were aligned in so many ways”.