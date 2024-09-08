ISLAMABAD - The Times of Israel blog has identified Imran Khan, the founder and chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as the most suitable leader to normalise diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Israel.

The Israeli blog cited Imran Khan’s approach to foreign policy during his tenure as Prime Minister and emphasised his personal ties to influential pro-Israel figures, including his former in-laws, the Goldsmith family. It pointed out that Imran Khan’s connection to his ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith, and her family, particularly his brother-in-law Zac Goldsmith, played a significant role in shaping his perspective on Israel. Zac Goldsmith, a prominent figure in pro-Israel and Jewish circles, is said to have influenced Imran Khan’s views on the matter. The writer claimed that this family connection gives Imran Khan a unique outlook, making him more open to reconsidering Pakistan’s stance towardsIsrael. Historically, Pakistan has maintained a staunch pro-Palestinian stance, rooted in its identity as an Islamic Republic and its commitment to the global Muslim community.

Successive Pakistani governments have condemned Israel’s actions in the Palestinian territories and refused to engage in diplomatic relations.

Imran Khan, too, publicly upheld this stance during his premiership,

criticising Israel’s policies and dismissing the idea of normalisation as long as the Palestinian issue remained unresolved.

According to the blog, there have been informal messages conveyed to Israeli officials through the Goldsmith family, signalling potential moves towards normalising ties between the two countries.

The blog highlighted that while this may pose a significant challenge in Pakistan’s political landscape, his leadership could facilitate a shift in the current nature of Pakistan-Israel relations.

The blog urged Israel and its allies to ensure that Imran Khan remains politically active, stressing that his involvement in Pakistani politics is crucial for any potential diplomatic progress.

The writer also noted that during Imran Khan’s time in office, he adopted a pragmatic foreign policy, which could prove pivotal in

reshaping Pakistan’s approach to Israel.

Some political analysts have observed increasing efforts by Zionist lobbies to secure Imran Khan’s release from detention, and they consider the Times of Israel blog as a part of a broader strategy to support his return to politics.

Under his leadership, Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically rejected any possibility that Pakistan could establish relations with Israel

after it signed a historic deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to normalise bilateral ties in 2020.

“Our stance is very clear from day one and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said Pakistan can never accept the state of Israel until the people of Palestine get rights and state,” he said in an interview with a private news channel.

He also said that accepting the state of Israel is equivalent to giving up Pakistan’s stance on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“The case of Palestinians is similar to people of Kashmir and their [Palestinians] rights have been snatched and they have been suffering Israeli atrocities.”

In another instance, he made it clear that he has no “second thought” about recognising Israel.

“I have no second thought to recognise Israel unless there is a just settlement, which satisfies Palestinians,” he went on to say. NNI