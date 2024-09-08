Sunday, September 08, 2024
Jamshoro police seize consignment of fake pesticides, arrest 4 suspects

APP
September 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  The Jamshoro district police have seized a large consignment of spurious pesticides being smuggled from Shikarpur to Karachi on Saturday. The SHO of Jamshoro police station Ayaz Abro informed that they stopped a truck accompanied by a car near Thermal Power House Colony on the Indus Highway. According to him, the truck was filled with a consignment of fake agricultural medicines worth tens of millions of rupees. He told that they also arrested 4 suspects, identified as Ghulam Murtaza Mahar, Maqsood Khan, Manzoor and Nadir Ali Magsi who were travelling in those vehicles. The SHO added that the suspects belonged to Karachi, Shikarpur and Kambar-Shahdadkot districts.Chandio said they would lodged FIR under the relevant laws against the arrested persons and the illegal companies involved in the smuggling.

