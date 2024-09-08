Jirga system only way to resolve challenges: WPJP chief

Khyber - Pashtun Jirga is the only solution to the issues faced by citizens and the government, with the aim of the World Peace Jirga Program (WPJP) being to promote business and work for the development of peace.

These views were expressed by WPJP head Refayatullah alias Khan Baba while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the WPJP Torkham committee at the Landi Kotal Press Club, district Khyber, on Saturday. He added that the country is facing various challenges, but they can be resolved through dialogue and the Jirga system.

The WPJP aims to bridge the gap between the government and citizens and assist various departments in improving trade. Efforts are underway to enhance trade at the Torkham border, he remarked. He also urged the federal government to resolve the repatriation issue of the Koki Khel tribe in Jamrud, which has caused a suspension of trade activities at the Torkham border for the last three weeks.

WPJP plans to establish a scanner facility and health center in Torkham to boost business activities at the border. He urged traders and authorities to collaborate in making Torkham a hub of business. An oath was administered to the five-member committee (Jirga) of Torkham at the end.