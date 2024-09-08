Sunday, September 08, 2024
Karachi woman breaks barriers as ride-hailing motorcycle driver

Karachi woman breaks barriers as ride-hailing motorcycle driver
Web Desk
12:28 PM | September 08, 2024
National

Amina Sohail, 28, navigates through Karachi’s heavy traffic as one of the few women riding motorcycles in the city. As the first woman in her family to join the workforce, she reflects a growing trend in urban households facing increasing financial pressures in Pakistan.

Sohail, who started working for a local ride-hailing service this year, transports women through the city's streets, unfazed by the stares and comments. "I do my work and ignore the noise," she says. Her income now allows her family to eat multiple meals a day, a significant improvement after her father, previously the sole breadwinner, fell ill.

Pakistan is grappling with severe political and economic challenges, including soaring inflation, which has driven up the cost of basic goods and services.

Web Desk

National

