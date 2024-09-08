Khawaja Asif hints at military trial for Imran Khan

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has indicated that evidence against could lead to a military trial, with former ISI chief Faiz Hameed potentially becoming an approver against him. Asif suggested that Hameed might reveal details about his connections with Khan, potentially shifting blame onto the former prime minister.

Asif alleged that Khan was behind the targeting of military installations during the May 9 protests, further claiming that both Khan and Hameed were distressed by their loss of power. He added that Hameed had aspirations to become the army chief and sought support from the PML-N in this regard.

The Defense Minister also mentioned the involvement of former Defense Minister Pervez Khattak in initiating amendments to NAB regulations, which Hameed reportedly approved. He criticized Khan for refusing political dialogue, despite repeated offers from Shehbaz Sharif.