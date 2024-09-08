Sunday, September 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Khawaja Asif hints at military trial for Imran Khan

Khawaja Asif hints at military trial for Imran Khan
Web Desk
11:22 AM | September 08, 2024
National

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has indicated that evidence against Imran Khan could lead to a military trial, with former ISI chief Faiz Hameed potentially becoming an approver against him. Asif suggested that Hameed might reveal details about his connections with Khan, potentially shifting blame onto the former prime minister.

Asif alleged that Khan was behind the targeting of military installations during the May 9 protests, further claiming that both Khan and Hameed were distressed by their loss of power. He added that Hameed had aspirations to become the army chief and sought support from the PML-N in this regard.

The Defense Minister also mentioned the involvement of former Defense Minister Pervez Khattak in initiating amendments to NAB regulations, which Hameed reportedly approved. He criticized Khan for refusing political dialogue, despite repeated offers from Shehbaz Sharif.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1725764422.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024