Sunday, September 08, 2024
Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters

NEWS WIRE
September 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) recovered more than Rs 3.077 million from 184 defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign. A spokesman told media here Saturday that the company had recovered outstanding dues of Rs 84,000 from 29 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 35,000 from 12 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 67,000 from 22 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 44,000 from 06 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 35,000 from 35 defaulters in Nankana Circle.

; Rs 50,000 from 32 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 22,000 from 17 defaulters in Okara Circle.

; and Rs 41,000 from 31 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

