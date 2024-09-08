Marriyum Aurangzeb slams Imran Khan over acquittal bid, demands accountability

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb fiercely criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday after he filed for acquittal in the 190 million pounds reference case and sought relief under the new National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law.

In a fiery response, Marriyum Aurangzeb condemned the former prime minister, stating that no leniency would be given to those who had attacked the state through planned actions. "These individuals, no matter how much they cry, hold public rallies, or seek sympathy, will not receive any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) deal," she emphasized.

Aurangzeb accused Khan of hypocrisy, pointing out that despite his earlier criticisms of the NAB law as a "law for thieves," he was now attempting to benefit from it. "Imran Khan, who once vilified others and labeled the NAB law as a tool for corruption, is now seeking relief through the very same law," she remarked.

She further alleged that Imran Khan was trying to evade justice after being implicated in the 190 million pounds scandal and accused him of being involved in the Toshakhana case, stating, "The man who called others thieves is now proven to be both a Toshakhana thief and the culprit in the 190 million pounds case."

The PML-N spokesperson stressed that Khan's attempts to secure an NRO-like relief were futile, asserting that he should seek an apology instead. She contrasted his approach with that of her party, stating that PML-N leaders endured legal challenges and faced imprisonment during his tenure without asking for any special treatment or deals.

"Our party stood firm, appeared in courts, and faced the ordeal of imprisonment, but we never begged for an NRO," she concluded, calling for accountability for all.

This latest exchange highlights the continued political tensions between the two parties as they engage in fierce criticism and legal battles.