Mayor Wahab announces Rs12.75 billion water supply project for city

KARACHI - Mayor Murtaza Wahab has announced that the Sindh government has approved the installation of two new water supply lines at a cost of Rs12.75 billion to address the city’s water shortage. The project is expected to be completed within a year.

During a media briefing at the Treatment Plant Three on Mauripur Road on Saturday, Wahab highlighted the global water crisis, stating, “Water scarcity is increasing worldwide, and in some countries, recycled water is used for drinking purposes. While this practice is not common in our country, it’s time we consider recycling water and making seawater usable.”

He added that treated water would be tested in laboratories to assess its suitability for industrial and construction purposes. Wahab also mentioned that advertisements have been placed for the construction of a fourth treatment plant in Ibrahim Hyderi, which will soon be operational.

Speaking about modernisation efforts, the mayor remarked, “Countries that have made bold, innovative decisions are the ones providing better services to their people. Unfortunately, in our country, progress has stalled, and decisions are delayed.”

In response to a question, Wahab criticised the federal government for not opening the Lyari Expressway, claiming it is “being blackmailed.” He also called on the MQM to explain what benefits they have secured for Karachi from the federal government.

The mayor criticised the MQM for protesting outside K-Electric’s head office, reminding them that privatisation of the utility occurred during their tenure.

Murtaza Wahab praised the Water Corporation’s officers and consultants for their swift action in addressing Karachi’s water issues. He stated that efforts are underway to treat river, sea, and sewage water, promising to deliver on the commitments made to resolve the city’s water problems.