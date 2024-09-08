Sunday, September 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Mehbooba Mufti urges focus on Kashmir’s core issue, not just statehood

Mehbooba Mufti urges focus on Kashmir’s core issue, not just statehood
NEWS WIRE
September 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK), has underscored that the Kashmir issue transcends the immediate political focus on assembly elections and statehood. According to Kashmir Media Service, addressing reporters at the PDP office in Srinagar, Mufti criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for narrowing the Kashmir conflict, which has caused immense loss of life and suffering – to a series of political steps, namely the restoration of statehood and assembly polls. “The BJP has reduced the Kashmir issue for which thousands have died, thousands have orphaned and we suffered losses of billions to the mere conduct of assembly elections,” Mufti asserted. She emphasized that the BJP’s approach has been to diminish the complex and deep-rooted Kashmir issue to a mere focus on Article 370 and statehood, which is now being linked solely to the upcoming polls. Mufti further criticized the growing chorus among political parties calling for the restoration of statehood following the elections, equating it to “looking for shoes after amputating the feet.” She argued that such a narrow focus on statehood fails to address the larger and more critical issues facing Kashmir. “Limiting the issue just to statehood is an injustice to the people of Kashmir,” she said.

Police arrest mainpuri supplier impersonating as security officer

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1725764422.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024