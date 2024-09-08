Mohsin Naqvi reviews Gaddafi Stadium upgrades

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman conducted a detailed inspection of the ongoing upgradation work at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Saturday, as preparations ramp up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. During his visit, Naqvi observed significant progress, particularly in the construction of the water tank and steel reinforcement in the stadium’s basement. He confirmed that the basement will be fully completed by September 30, allowing work on the upper floors to commence shortly thereafter. The PCB chief emphasized the importance of adhering to the project timeline, stressing that the first phase of the Gaddafi Stadium upgradation will be completed before the ICC Champions Trophy. He directed the project team, including officials from the FWO and NESPAK, to ensure timely execution of all tasks.