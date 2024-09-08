Narcotics seized, two drug-pushers arrested

FAISALABAD - The police have seized narcotics and arrested two drug-traffickers from the area of Kotwali police station. A spokesman said here on Saturday that the police conducted a raid and arrested two drug-pushers including Elyas Haidar and Asif Waqas red-handed while pushing narcotics. The police recovered 3.750-kilogram charas from them, while further investigation was under way, he added.

Aged traveler killed in road mishap

A septuagenarian traveler was killed in a road mishap in the area of D-Type Colony police station. Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 72-year-old Javaid Iqbal of Batala Colony had disembarked a motorcycle rickshaw while travelling on Sammundri Road when a speeding loader rickshaw coming from the rear side hit him near Mandi Quarter Stop. As a result, he received serious injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance. The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Man shot dead mysteriously

A man was shot dead under mysterious circumstances in the area of Lundianwala police station. Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 22-year-old Kashif Hussain of Chak No. 630-GB was present outside his house when unidentified assailants opened fire at him. As a result, the man received critical injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance while the accused managed to escape from the scene. The body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities while the police were investigating the incident, he added.

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has dismissed two police officials, in addition to punishing six others on different charges.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that the CPO Faisalabad, during an orderly meeting, reviewed performance of different police officers in addition to hearing show-cause notices and appeals against them.

During hearing he found lady constable Qandeel Nazish and PSA Arslan-ul-Haq involved in the allegations of serious nature. Therefore, both were removed from the services whereas 2-year service of two other police officers was confiscated in addition to censuring four other police officials.

The CPO, rejecting four appeals, said that there was no room for the corrupt and delinquent persons in the police department. Hence, the police officials as well as officers should perform their duties honestly and dedicated because strict action would be taken indiscriminately against the violators, the spokesman added.