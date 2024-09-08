National Juniors & Seniors Tennis C’ship from 20th

LAHORE - The Karachi Tennis Association (KTTA), under the auspices of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and Sindh Tennis Association (STA), is all set to host the National Juniors & Seniors Tennis Championship from September 20 to 27, 2024 at the Karachi Club. The tournament will feature a variety of events across different age groups, including Juniors U-18, U-14, and U-12 singles & doubles for both boys and girls. Additional categories include seniors 35+, 45+, and 55+ doubles, alongside men’s singles, ladies singles, U-10 and U-8 singles, and wheelchair men’s singles, ensuring broad participation from players of all levels. Winners and runners-up in all junior singles categories will receive prizes in accordance with PTF regulations, while travel allowances will be provided to junior players in the main draw, as per PTF rules.To participate, players must have a Pakistan Players Identification Number (PPIN), which is required for all national tournaments. Those without a PPIN can obtain it from the PTF website and complete payment through the provided account.The last date for entries is September 17. The entries can be submitted via WhatsApp to tournament referee M Khalid Rehmaniat 0300-3607209 or 0336-2094285.