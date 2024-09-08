NATO chief urges China to cease support for Russia

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday called on China to halt its support for Russia.

"China cannot continue to fuel the largest military conflict in Europe without this impacting Beijing’s interests and reputation," Stoltenberg said in Oslo, urging all NATO allies to maintain their support for Ukraine.

He emphasized that the quickest way to end the war is to provide Ukraine with the military assistance it needs to prevail.

"President Putin must realize that he cannot win on the battlefield but must accept a just and lasting peace where Ukraine remains a sovereign and independent nation," Stoltenberg said.

He praised Norway for its contributions to NATO’s multinational battlegroup in Lithuania, air-policing missions, and its increasing defense spending.

"Norway will reach, and actually exceed, the 2% NATO guideline on defense spending, and according to its long-term plan, it will continue to significantly raise its defense budget," he noted.

The NATO secretary general also commended Norway for its support to Ukraine, including the provision of advanced air defense systems, F-16 fighter jets, and other cutting-edge military capabilities.

"Norway’s long-term commitment to Ukraine serves as an example of the vital role all Allies must play," he added.