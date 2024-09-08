PAF committed to safeguard country’s sovereignty: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu said Saturday that the PAF would continue to strive hard for the advancement in space, electronic warfare, cyber, niche technologies and indigenous defence capability to ensure sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan. Addressing Martyrs’ Day Ceremony at Air Headquarters in Islamabad, he said the PAF has a proud history of sacrifice, valour and professionalism.

He highlighted that the Martyrs’ Day is an embodiment of exceptional bravery, flawless professionalism, and an unparalleled spirit of sacrifice of the Armed Forces of Pakistan. He extended heartfelt tributes to those heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the motherland.

Hailing the glorious heroism displayed by the Martyrs of Pakistan Air Force, the Air Chief said, “We owe our heroes an eternal debt of gratitude for what they have done for us, setting a supreme example of sacrifice for generations to come. On this solemn occasion, we extend our heartfelt tributes to those heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our motherland.” Pakistan Air Force observed 7th September as Martyrs Day at all PAF Bases throughout the country. The day commenced with a solemn observance, including Quran Khwani, dedicated to the martyrs of the 1965 & 1971 wars, as well as those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty since the establishment of Pakistan.