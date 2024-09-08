Pakistan's frozen orange juice exports to China reach record levels

The latest data from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) reveals that Pakistan’s frozen orange juice exports to China hit record highs during January-July 2024, reflecting a rising demand for Pakistani products in the Chinese market.

Commercial Counselor at the Pakistan Embassy in China, Ghulam Qadir, attributed the surge to the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreements and efforts by Pakistani exporters to broaden their international markets. Exports of fruit juices and related items to China surpassed $1.546 million, marking a 226% increase from the previous year. Frozen orange juice alone accounted for over $1.54 million.

Pakistani fresh mangoes are also gaining traction, with 4,214 kg imported by Chinese enterprises in the first seven months of the year. The recent gifting of Pakistani mangoes to Chinese leadership further highlights their growing popularity.

Wei Ling Chen, Regional Director of Direct Access, noted that her company imported 3-5 tons of Pakistani mangoes this year, focusing on renowned varieties like Sindhri and Chaunsa. She emphasized the high quality and unique flavor of Pakistani mangoes, despite their less uniform appearance.

The growth in exports underscores the potential for deeper trade and collaboration between Pakistan and China in the agricultural sector, with promising opportunities for Pakistani fruit and juice producers.