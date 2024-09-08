People must recognise their real enemy: Azma

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bukhari has said that certain elements are making hollow slogans to hold public gathering, but people should keep their eyes open and recoginse their real enemy. In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said, “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has no funds and money for holding public gathering.” Azma said that the sit-in party had converted into ‘chaos’ party and added that the venom, which the PTI wanted to spit out against the country’s institutions in the public gathering, the same venom it was spitting out in press conferences and statements on daily basis.

She said that the PTI founder could go to any extent to come out of jail. If the ‘chaos’ party would instigate people to create unrest in Punjab, the state machinery would come into action.

She said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was working day and night to bring prosperity in the lives of people across the province.