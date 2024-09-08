PIA issues tender for 32,000 kg of sugar amid decrease in imports

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has released a tender for the procurement of 32,000 kg of sugar to be used for passenger services. Interested companies are required to submit a five kg sample along with their tender offer.

In related news, sugar imports into Pakistan dropped by 44.90% in July 2024 compared to the same month last year, with over 280 metric tons imported at a cost of $0.297 million, down from 574 metric tons valued at $0.539 million. Additionally, imports of edible oil, including soybean and palm oil, decreased significantly during the same period.