Sunday, September 08, 2024
PM congratulates nation on Prophet-hood finality resolution’s half-century

September 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated the nation on the 50th anniversary of the historic parliamentary resolution affirming the finality of the Prophet-hood of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

In a social media post on X, he highlighted the resolution’s significance in strengthening faith and addressing ambiguities about Prophet-hood’s finality. He stated that on September 7, 1974, the Pakistani parliament played a crucial role by adopting the resolution on the finality of Prophet-hood (PBUH). He praised the parliamentarians, Ulema, Mashaikh, and scholars who contributed to its adoption. The prime minister underscored that the finality of Prophet-hood is a core principle of Islam, central to which every Muslim is dedicated.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday paid tribute to the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) unwavering sacrifices and professional excellence on the occasion of Air Force Day.

He commended the bravery and valor of PAF personnel, who despite being outnumbered, thwarted the enemy’s malicious intentions with their courage.

“On September 7, 1965, the PAF’s Shaheens created a history of courage, bravery and courage,” the prime minister said in a message.

He particularly mentioned the heroics of MM Alam, who downed five enemy aircraft within a minute, shattering their pride.

Meanwhile, the prime minister, in a post on his official X timeline, saluted the courageous air warriors and their families on Air Force Day.

“Pakistan takes pride in the courage, dedication, and commitment demonstrated by its Air Force.”

He said their exceptional service and prowess ensured that “our skies are safe and their determination and valor contributes to a stronger Pakistan”.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1725764422.jpg

