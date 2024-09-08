Sunday, September 08, 2024
PM pays tribute to security forces for thwarting terrorist attack on FC HQ in Mohmand

September 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday paid tribute to the soldiers and officers of the Pakistan Army for foiling a terrorist attack by Khawarij terrorists on Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters in Mohmand district.

The prime minister, in a statement, commended the army personnel for eliminating four suicide bombers who attempted to storm the camp. “The entire nation including himself salutes the brave officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army,” he said.

The prime minister reiterated the government’s resolve to continue the fight against terrorism until its complete eradication from the country.  He appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army’s soldiers and officers for cleansing Pakistan’s soil of terrorist elements. “The entire nation stands united with the armed forces in the war against terrorism,” he added.

