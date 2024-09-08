PM Shehbaz marks 50th anniversary of resolution on finality of prophet-hood

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his congratulations to the nation on the 50th anniversary of the landmark parliamentary resolution affirming the finality of the Prophet-hood of Hazrat Muhammad (Sallallahu Alaihi Wa Alehi Wassallam).

In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted the resolution’s importance in strengthening the faith of Muslims and addressing any ambiguities surrounding the finality of the Prophet-hood. He noted that on this day in 1974, the parliament played a pivotal role by passing this significant resolution.

Shehbaz Sharif praised the efforts of parliamentarians, Ulema, Mashaikh, and scholars who contributed to the adoption of the resolution. He emphasized that the belief in the finality of the Prophet-hood is a core tenet of Islam and holds immense importance for every Muslim.