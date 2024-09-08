Sunday, September 08, 2024
PNS Shamsheer, PNS Haibat visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

STAFF REPORT
September 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Navy Ships SHAMSHEER and HAIBAT visited port Mina Zayid Abu Dhabi UAE, to participate in exercise NASL AL BAHR. Upon arrival, Pakistan Navy Ships were received by Senior Officials of UAE Navy and Defence Attaché of Pakistan, a Pakistan Navy news release said.   Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers PNS SHAMSHEER and PNS HAIBAT called on Brig Abdullah Faraj Al Muhairi, Deputy Commander UAE (Navy). During the interactions, matters of mutual interests were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was reaffirmed. In addition, conduct modalities of Ex NASL AL BAHR were also deliberated with host navy.  During the port stay, Assistant Minister for Security and Maritime Affairs of UAE; Salem Saeed Al Jabri, Ambassador Pakistan to UAE, senior leadership of UAE Armed Forces and notables from Pakistani community also visited the ship. Students and Pakistani community  displayed excitement during their visits onboard Ship. Officers and men of both the navies also conducted cross visit of naval units and participated in joint sports activities.After the port call, PNS SHAMSHEER & PNS HAIBAT will participate in Ex NASL AL BAHR. The exercise is aimed to enhance interoperability, display operational readiness and consolidate existing strong bilateral relations between the two navies.

STAFF REPORT

