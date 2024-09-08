Polio immunisation drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

HYDERABAD - The District Health Office with the support of the district administration will start a 7-day polio immunization drive in Hyderabad from September 9. A health official informed here on Saturday that an urgent polio campaign had been planned for the district after a polio positive case surfaced in Hyderabad last month. He said the provincial government had strictly directed the authorities to address the problem of refusal cases. The official appealed to the parents to cooperate with the health teams which would be visiting door-to-door to inoculate children under 5 years of age.