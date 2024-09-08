PTI leader’s son arrested; hotels in Islamabad closed until September 9

Dr. Hasan Mehmood, son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mehmood ur Rasheed, was arrested in Islamabad on Sunday while entering the city for the PTI rally in Sangjani. Police reported that Mehmood has been taken to the Sangjani police station.

In preparation for the PTI rally, police have barred hotels from providing accommodation in Islamabad until September 9. The directive also extends to guesthouses and restaurants in the Sangjani area, with no food or edibles allowed until the specified date. Violations of these orders will result in strict action.

The PTI rally aims to showcase the party's political strength. The district administration granted conditional approval for the event to be held from 4 pm to 7 pm, with instructions to avoid disrupting business and public movement.

PTI leadership has instructed MNAs, MPs, and ticket holders to bring at least 500 workers from nearby constituencies and 150 from distant areas, forming convoys instead of directly gathering in Islamabad. Leaders from various regions are expected to bring additional supporters, with attendees required to arrive by 2 pm.

Security measures have been heightened, with all entry and exit points to Islamabad’s Red Zone sealed using containers. Key routes including GT Road, the 26th toll plaza, and Murree Road have been blocked, leading to significant traffic disruptions on major stretches.