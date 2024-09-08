Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz vows relief for public amid lowered prices

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stated that all possible measures are being taken to provide relief to the public. Speaking with citizens at a roadside tea stall after attending the School Nutrition Program launch in DG Khan, she noted that the price hike has eased, and essential items such as flour, sugar, oil, pulses, and vegetables have become more affordable.

Maryam also highlighted that PML-N President Nawaz Sharif is deeply concerned about high electricity bills, and both federal and Punjab governments are working hard to provide further relief to the public.