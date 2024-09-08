Putin’s ICC Standoff

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent two-day state visit to Mongolia was not only a significant moment in bilateral relations between Moscow and Ulaanbaatar but also an event that resonated on the international stage. Mongolia, a nation that ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), attracted global attention due to its refusal to comply with the ICC’s warrant for Putin’s arrest. This visit highlighted not only Mongolia’s assertion of sovereignty but also the strategic importance of Russian-Mongolian relations amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

The backdrop of Putin’s visit was the ICC’s arrest warrant for the Russian leader, issued over a year ago in connection with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Since the warrant was issued, Putin had avoided travelling to any country with obligations under the ICC’s jurisdiction. Mongolia’s decision not to adhere to the ICC’s mandate raised eyebrows, especially in Europe, where several diplomats had hoped Ulaanbaatar would comply.

Despite threats of sanctions and criticism from European countries, Mongolia stood firm. Kyiv expressed particular outrage, condemning Mongolia’s decision as a “blow to all.” Ukrainian authorities believed that Mongolia had ignored the “clear signal” sent twice regarding the warrant. However, Mongolia’s refusal to comply with the ICC’s directive underscored its determination to prioritise national sovereignty over international pressure. Notably, legal experts have pointed out that the ICC has no effective mechanisms to penalise Mongolia for its non-compliance. The situation draws attention to the broader geopolitical context. While the ICC may express discontent, it lacks the power to impose significant sanctions on non-compliant states. Furthermore, the United States, which does not recognise the ICC’s authority, has remained notably silent on Mongolia’s decision, further complicating the international reaction. Washington’s non-recognition of the ICC mirrors Moscow’s stance, and the U.S. has even employed measures to restrict the ICC’s influence, with some of its judges and prosecutors being designated as blocked individuals by the US government.

While the ICC issue attracted headlines, the primary focus of Putin’s visit was to strengthen the comprehensive partnership between Russia and Mongolia. The timing of the visit is critical. The geopolitical landscape has shifted dramatically since Putin’s last visit to Mongolia in 2019. The pandemic, escalating tensions between Russia and the West, and the decline of Western hegemony have all played roles in reshaping both regional and global dynamics. One of the major highlights of the visit was the focus on expanding political, economic, and cultural ties between the two nations. Both sides discussed a wide range of topics, including cooperation in energy, infrastructure, and agriculture. Several agreements were signed to enhance trade and investment, with specific attention to sectors critical to Mongolia’s economy, such as energy and transportation.

A key point of discussion was the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline, an extension of Russia’s Power of Siberia 2 project. This pipeline, set to transport natural gas from Russia to China via Mongolia, has the potential to further solidify Mongolia’s strategic importance in the region. Although there had been scepticism regarding the project’s inclusion in Mongolia’s development plans, Putin expressed optimism, noting that the project documentation had been completed and submitted for government review.

Energy cooperation was a central theme during the visit, reflecting the deep interdependence between Russia and Mongolia in this sector. Mongolia imports over 90 percent of its gasoline and diesel from Russia, making energy security a top priority for Ulaanbaatar. The discussions during Putin’s visit included agreements on petroleum products, aviation fuel, and the reconstruction of Thermal Power Plant 3 in Ulaanbaatar, all aimed at securing Mongolia’s energy needs.

While energy was a cornerstone of the discussions, the visit also explored other areas of potential collaboration. The two sides agreed to expand student exchanges and scientific cooperation, with a particular emphasis on supporting Russian-language education in Mongolia. These efforts aim to strengthen cultural ties and foster a more in-depth understanding between the two nations.

Another notable aspect of the visit was the signing of a memorandum on epidemic safety, focusing on plague control, and another on environmental cooperation, specifically regarding the preservation of Lake Baikal and its tributary, the Selenga River. These agreements highlight the growing importance of environmental sustainability and public health in the bilateral relationship. Putin’s visit to Mongolia also carried significant historical and symbolic weight. The Russian president marked the 85th anniversary of the victory at Khalkhin Gol, a battle in 1939 where Soviet and Mongolian forces successfully repelled Japanese aggressors. This event remains a crucial chapter in Mongolia’s history, symbolising the enduring bond between the two nations. The visit concluded with a mutual commitment to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Mongolia. President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh of Mongolia expressed his gratitude for the visit and emphasised the importance of collaboration in areas such as energy, transportation, culture, and healthcare.

Looking ahead, the two nations are poised to deepen their cooperation. Khurelsukh is expected to visit Russia in the near future, with plans to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan in October and the 80th anniversary celebrations of the victory in World War II in Moscow in 2025. Additionally, the signing of a temporary free trade agreement between Mongolia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is anticipated before the end of 2024, which could further boost trade and economic interaction.

Vladimir Putin’s visit to Mongolia was a pivotal moment in the ongoing relationship between Russia and Mongolia. While the visit highlighted the ICC’s waning influence on the global stage, it also underscored the strategic importance of the two countries’ partnership. As the world continues to experience profound geopolitical shifts, the strengthening of Russian-Mongolian relations serves as a testament to the resilience of traditional alliances and the growing importance of Asia in global affairs. Through this visit, both nations have demonstrated their readiness to collaborate in the face of modern challenges and to pursue mutually beneficial opportunities for growth and stability.

M A Hossain

The writer is a political and defense analyst based in Bangladesh. He can be reached at writetomahossain@gmail.com