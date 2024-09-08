 Rare snake species under threat due to killing

Peshawar - A rare snake species, the blunt-nosed viper, along with other reptiles like the gecko lizard, is facing severe threats due to killing by locals and gold extractors near the Indus River in the Nizampure area of Nowshera district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The warning was issued by Abdul Rehman, a nature survivalist and wildlife rescuer from Bahawalpur district, Punjab, who recently spent two weeks in Nizampure and Manglot National Park researching wild species. Rehman operates a YouTube channel, “Wild Rush,” to raise awareness about the conservation of indigenous species.

During his visit to Nizampure, Rehman discovered that gold extractors, who sleep at their extraction sites, are killing reptiles, including rare species, out of fear for their safety. Illegal gold mining in the Indus River is causing significant damage to national assets and disrupting aquatic life.

Rehman informed APP that locals also kill rare snakes like the blunt-nosed viper and gecko lizards. The gecko is mistakenly believed to be highly venomous, and people fear that contact with the lizard could be fatal. The blunt-nosed viper, a large snake species not native to the area, is also being killed due to its intimidating size, with locals fearing it might harm their livestock.

Rehman noted that the viper, scientifically known as *Macrovipera lebetinus*, is usually found in the Chiltan mountain range of Balochistan and mountainous regions of Kashmir. However, he was surprised to find the species in Nizampure, with variations in color, including yellow and blue.

Being nocturnal, these snakes are dormant during the day, making them easy targets for locals. Rehman found carcasses of three snakes and observed videos of large vipers being killed by locals.

As a wildlife rescuer, Rehman educated the locals about the non-venomous nature of gecko lizards and urged them to avoid killing snakes unless absolutely necessary. He also discussed conservation strategies with gold extractors and stressed the need for awareness campaigns by the KP Wildlife Department to protect threatened species.

Rehman offered his services to the department for conducting research, taking pictures of local species, and holding awareness sessions with locals and gold extractors to promote conservation efforts.