RPO proposes 18 new police stations

MULTAN - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry has proposed establishment of 18 new police stations across the Multan region. The initiative aims to bolster crime prevention efforts and improve police efficiency in the region, said the RPO. According to a spokesman for the regional police, work is already under way to identify and acquire suitable pieces of land for establishing new police stations. “District Police Officer Lodhran Kamran Mumtaz has successfully secured seven kanals of land in Kehror Pacca for establishing one of the proposed police stations. The land acquisition has been made possible with the strong support of the local community, reflecting their trust in the police,” a spokesman added.

Under the proposal, the Multan district is slated to receive six new police stations, Vehari four, Khanewal five and Lodhran district three police stations.