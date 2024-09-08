Sara Mansoor sets new benchmark in women’s tennis coaching in Pakistan

LAHORE - Former national No 1 tennis player Sara Mansoor has become the first Pakistani woman to attain the prestigious International Tennis Federation (ITF) Level-3 coaching certification. This milestone marks a significant advancement for women’s tennis in Pakistan, as the ITF Level-3 is the highest coaching certification offered by the ITF. Sara earned her ITF Level-3 coaching credentials after completing a rigorous course that included an online module and a face-to-face session held in Valencia, Spain, from June 7 to June 20, 2024. Her participation was made possible through a scholarship provided by the Olympic Solidarity (OS) and the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), recognizing her potential to elevate tennis in Pakistan. This remarkable achievement not only distinguishes Sara on an international platform but also serves as an inspiration for future generations of female tennis players and coaches in Pakistan. Sara’s success highlights the potential for growth in women’s sports and the role of strong female leadership in a traditionally male-dominated field. Upon receiving the certification, Sara Mansoor expressed her gratitude and joy. “I am very happy and excited to become the first Pakistani woman to achieve the ITF’s highest coaching level,” she said. “It was not easy, but I thank Allah for giving me the strength to accomplish this.” PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi lauded Sara’s accomplishment, calling it “a huge step forward for women’s tennis in Pakistan”. He emphasized that her dedication and hard work have paved the way for more women to pursue coaching at the highest level. “Sara’s achievement sets a new standard for the development of tennis in the country,” he added. Similarly, Col. Zia-ud-din Tufail, Secretary General of the PTF, praised Sara’s perseverance and noted that her success will leave a lasting impact on the future of women’s tennis in Pakistan.

He expressed confidence that Sara’s certification would lead to enhanced training programs for young players, promoting more opportunities for women in the sport.

With her ITF Level-3 certification, Sara is now positioned to play a crucial role in advancing tennis coaching and development, both domestically and internationally. Her success is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of women’s tennis in Pakistan, encouraging more women to pursue professional coaching and playing careers.