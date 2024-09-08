Suspicious bag found near PTI rally site in Islamabad; security tightened

Islamabad police discovered a suspicious bag near the site of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) rally in Sangjani, Islamabad, heightening security at the event. The bomb disposal squad was immediately summoned to inspect the bag, and additional safety measures have been implemented to mitigate potential threats.

PTI is set to showcase its political strength with a rally in Islamabad today. Party leaders have already visited the venue, and preparations are in full swing. The district administration granted conditional approval for the event, allowing it to run from 4 pm to 7 pm, with instructions to avoid disruptions to public movement and businesses.

PTI leadership, including Barrister Gohar, Umar Ayub, and the Jalsa Committee, directed nearby MNAs, MPs, and ticket holders to bring at least 500 workers, while those from farther constituencies were tasked with bringing 150 supporters. Members were asked to form convoys from their regions rather than gathering directly in the capital, with attendees expected to reach the venue by 2 pm.

In preparation for the rally, Islamabad’s Red Zone entry and exit points have been sealed with containers, allowing only authorized individuals to pass through Margalla Road. Key areas such as Sangjani, GT Road, and the 26th toll plaza entry to the motorway have been blocked. Major routes, including Khanh Pul on the expressway and Faizabad on Murree Road, have also been closed, resulting in significant traffic jams from Rawat to Islamabad.