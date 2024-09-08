Sunday, September 08, 2024
Swat admin holds open court on FM 98 KP Radio

September 08, 2024
Peshawar   -   The Swat District Administration held an open Katchery on Saturday through FM 98 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Radio, giving the public an opportunity to register complaints and share their concerns with authorities.

Organized under the KP Chief Minister’s Awami Agenda Program, Deputy Commissioner Swat, Shehzad Mehbood, listened to issues related to cleanliness, encroachment, slaughterhouse inspections, dengue control, passport issuance, and food prices. He issued on-the-spot directives to resolve the concerns and assured cooperation with the complainants.

He also encouraged the public to report concerns related to ongoing projects and development schemes in their areas.

