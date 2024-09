DEHARKI - A young man died after being hit by a train going from Karachi to Punjab near Ghotki railway station area of Deharki on Saturday. According to police, the youth who died under the train was identified as Nawab Bagri. The youth was a resident of Bagri neighborhood near Ghotki railway station and he was hit by a train while crossing the railway track and died, police said. Police and local people took the body of the youth to Ghotki hospital.