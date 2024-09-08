Tree plantation drive ‘Together for a Greener Pakistan’ launched

Lahore - Fast Cables, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Lahore Corporate and the Punjab Forest Department, launched a tree plantation drive aimed at promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship in Pakistan.

The drive was officially inaugurated by Kamal Mian, Managing Director of Fast Cables, who emphasised the company’s unwavering commitment to a greener and more sustainable Pakistan.

As part of this initiative, Fast Cables provided a grant to donate 3,000 plants, reinforcing its dedication to fostering a healthier environment. This drive, operating under the powerful tagline “Together for a Greener Pakistan,” marked a significant step in Fast Cables’ broader strategy to drive sustainable development and demonstrate its role as a socially responsible corporate entity.

Kamal Mian, Managing Director of Fast Cables, highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating, “At Fast Cables, we believe that a sustainable future is built on the actions we take today. This tree plantation drive reflects our commitment to not only producing high-quality products but also contributing to the well-being of our planet. Together we are planting the seeds for a greener, more sustainable Pakistan.”

Ruhaina Qureshi, President of the Rotary Club of Lahore Corporate, shared her thoughts on the drive, stating, “Sustainability is not just an environmental responsibility; it’s a collective mission that requires the active participation of every individual and organisation. We are proud to have collaborated with Fast Cables in this vital initiative.”

Representatives from the Punjab Forest Department were also present, reinforcing the collaboration as a significant public-private partnership aimed at addressing environmental challenges and working towards a greener future for coming generations.

The tree plantation drive reflected Fast Cables’ ongoing efforts to contribute positively to society while aligning with its purpose-driven mission.